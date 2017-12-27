New law requires future registered nurses in NY have bachelor’s degree

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York governor signed a bill into law this week requiring anyone planning to become a registered nurse to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing within 10 years.

There are some exemptions. Those that are already an RN or already in nursing school will not have to abide by the new law.

Bob Warner, director of the nursing program at Fulton Montgomery Community College, said many of his students are already planning on earning a four-year degree.

Capital Region hospitals are offering pay incentives and tuition reimbursements to their nurses to further their education.