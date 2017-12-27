New campaign aims to crack down on fake addiction treatment referral services

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a new campaign to crack down on fake addiction treatment referral services.

It’s called Patient Brokering. Brokers will collect payments from addiction treatment providers in exchange for referring patients to those programs.

The campaign warns New Yorkers about the fraudulent practice and urges that the brokers be reported.

“Vulnerable New Yorkers struggling with addiction are being targeted and falsely promised life-saving treatment services and then are given inadequate and ineffective treatment at outrageous costs,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “With this campaign, we make it clear that this reprehensible practice will not be tolerated in New York and will help ensure that people receive the appropriate assistance they need to reclaim their lives.”

New Yorkers can report suspicious activity by calling 1-800-553-5790 or emailing StopTreatmentFraud@oasas.ny.gov.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s