Local shelters prepare for extended cold weather

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As cold weather rolls in, often forgotten are those with no place to go.

Michael Saccocio is the executive director of the Schenectady City Mission. He said everyone has to be eyes and ears for each other.

If you see someone you think is in danger of being left out in the cold, you should call 911. Saccocio said his mission is aware of how cold it’s going to be and are doing everything they can to prepare for an influx of guests.

“We’ve had to add 50 percent more staff every night,” he said. We’re always ready with hats for as long as this cold blast is around.”

If you find yourself without a place to stay, Saccocio said his doors are always open.