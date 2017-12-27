Keeping spirits up while dangerous cold makes its way to Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s finally beginning to feel like a real New York winter as temperatures are inching towards zero degrees and below.

As temperatures continue to drop, people who work outside saw Wednesday as the day to get things done.

“Last week, our boss said, ‘Oh, we are going to have indoor work’ because he knew it was going to be cold out,” JR Rescott, of Albany, said. “Then, first thing this morning, he says, ‘Yeah, you have to go put a door in.’ We were, like, ‘What! It’s freezing out!’”

They were great sports about it, though, staying warm thanks to experience and layers.

“It’s what you do, you know,” Rescott said. “If you live in the northeast, you have to buy good winter gear.”

The days to come are looking bleak. Temperatures are going to plummet. Once you add in the wind chill, frostbite can slowly sneak up on you if you’re not careful.

With that kind of forecast ahead, some families took advantage of the snow.

“I heard this was going to be the warmest day of the week,” Suzanne Howard said. “If we’re going to be outside, we might as well do it when it’s 15 versus five degrees.”

Howard is home for the holidays visiting from California. It’s the first time her children are playing in the snow.

“I’m wearing six layers, so I’m really hot,” her son, Michael, said.

The kids’ smiles and laughter made it worth it for the adults, too.

“Even for somebody from California, he’s loving the snow and I think that’s what we have to do when we are in New York,” Kelly Callahan, of Frear Park, said. “It’s great to see the kids have so much fun and we grew up together, so it was great to see [our kids] do this together.”

The kids were sledding for more than an hour. Their tips for staying warm? Wearing layers, making sure you’re completely covered, and of course, hot chocolate.