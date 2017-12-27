Dozens line up to pay property taxes early

Related Coverage Some prepaying 2018 NY property taxes

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People across the region spent their day waiting in line to pay their taxes early.

Niskayuna is one of several municipalities allowing residents to pay their property taxes early to get around the $10,000 cap on state and local deductions going into effect in 2018.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order to allow people to prepay, and a lot of people lined up at Niskayuna Town Hall on Wednesday to try and take advantage of it.

“When I was calling the Receiver of Taxes yesterday to find out what they were doing, their mailbox was full,” Rebecca Cogal said. “Couldn’t leave a message. This morning it was busy here. At about 9:30 this morning the line was almost to the door.”

Payments not made in person have to be postmarked by December 31. The Internal Revenue Service announced on Wednesday, it will accept the early dues if taxes are assessed and paid before the New Year’s Eve deadline.