12/27 Pet Connection: Uncle Fester

Uncle Fester is a year old pit mix and was found abandoned in an apartment in Troy where he had been alone and in the dark without food or water for several days.

He was scared and growling when they found him, and he’s now just a silly, happy, playful guy. He isn’t a fan of other dogs, so he should be an only child. We haven’t seen him around children, but based on size and general enthusiasm for life we’d suggest older kids only.

Uncle Fester loves to play (can entertain himself for hours); loves loves loves his kong in the morning; and turns into a puddle of mush for a chest scratch.

He is strong on a leash and needs some obedience training, so an experienced owner is best, but he’s a love and is very food motivated. As you’ll see, he was also very impressed by Santa.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128