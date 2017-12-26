Woman leads police on chase with child in car

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman is facing charges after police said she led them on a car chase with her child in the backseat.

Police pulled over Nicole Kelly, of Gloversville, on Christmas Eve for speeding. As the officer approached, she fled with her 9-year-old child in the car.

Police pursued Kelly from Mohawk to Ephratah, but ultimately, they had to call off the chase.

She was later spotted in Johnstown, arrested, and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation.

She’s due back in court at a later date.