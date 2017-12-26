Week-long Kwanzaa celebration underway

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks the first day of Kwanzaa. The holiday started in the 1960s to honor African and African-American culture, history, and heritage.

Habari Gani? #OTD in 1966, #Kwanzaa was founded as an African American cultural holiday, centered around seven principles based on African culture to build and reinforce community. Each day of Kwanzaa represents a different principle, or “Nguzo Saba,” in Swahili. pic.twitter.com/RtSk0vXEqU — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) December 26, 2017

During the week-long celebration, seven principles, known as Nguzo Saba, are honored. Those principles are:

Unity

Self determination

Collective work and responsibility

Cooperative economics

Purpose

Creativity

Faith

While Kwanzaa is not religiously-based, it highlights the cultural pride of the African-American community.

It continues through New Year’s Day, and ends with a feast, and gift-giving.