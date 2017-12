TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating after multiple people were found dead in Troy.

Four people were found dead in the basement of an apartment building at 158 2nd Ave.

Troy Police Capt. Dan DeWolf said they were called to the scene around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday after the property manager reported he found four people unresponsive in the basement apartment. DeWolf said all four deaths appear suspicious and are being investigated as homicides.

Officials continue to process the scene.