Tips for returning those unwanted holiday gifts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Let’s face it, not every gift is a winner and you shouldn’t feel so bad about returning it or exchanging it for something more practical.

It’s the thought that counts.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 2/3 of holiday shoppers returned at least one item last Christmas.

Some stores are better at returns than others.

Consumer Reports say JC Penny and Kohl’s have some of the most generous return policies.

They add that you may have a tougher time at electronics stores like Best Buy and Apple.

Typically you’ll need proof of purchase and you likely only have a certain amount of time.

So, no matter where your gift came from, if you want to give it back, keep the receipts and try not to remove any tags or open sealed boxes.

If your gift came in the mail, check to see if you can return in store to save you money at the post office.

Also, make sure you have your ID on you.