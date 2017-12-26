Strategies and goals are critical for New Year’s resolutions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Healthy new habits may be on your list of New Year’s resolutions. But, sticking to them may be challenging.

If you’re looking to develop new healthy habits for the New Year, you need to start with commitment and consistency.

Breaking in a new habit can be a challenge but repetition helps it become the norm.

For instance, the first few days at a new gym or morning workout routine can be rough. That’s why experts suggest you start small with your goals.

Take a walk at the same time every day. Extend the time and distance gradually.

No one expects you to go all in on day one and you shouldn’t either.

If you currently do not have a regular meal schedule, look into changing that. Eating your meals and snacks at the same time everyday can improve your metabolism. That’s why it’s important not to skip meals in an effort to save calories.

Just know your limits and again, don’t set unreasonable goals.

If you want these new habits to become a part of your daily routine, just remember dedication is the key.