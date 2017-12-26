Some prepaying 2018 NY property taxes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some local municipalities are allowing taxpayers to pay property taxes early as you will no longer be able to write off more than $10,000 beginning in 2018.

“It’s the first time during my 18 years in office that anyone has asked to pay their taxes early,” Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said.

Some tax payers are considering paying tax bills early in order to take advantage of federal tax deductions before the new law goes into effect in 2018.

“I mean, if we can catch a break, especially around here, property taxes are a little high in Clifton Park, so if I can give the money up early, I’d love to do that,” Michael Daugherty, of Clifton Park, said.

Hugh Johnson is a local financial advisor.

“If you have property taxes, state and local taxes in New York or any other state for that matter, it used to be that you could deduct all of those taxes that you paid from your federal income tax return; now it’s limited,” he explained.

The limit is now $10,000 – a new caveat to the president’s tax plan that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has openly criticized.

On Friday, Cuomo signed an emergency order allowing local governments to collect some taxes in advance, which is good news for people who pay high property taxes.

“I have the bill already,” Johnson said. “I might have the bill or have an estimate on what my property taxes are gonna be in 2018. Why don’t I write them all off right now in 2017 when you can write the whole thing off? You’re not limited to $10,000.”

Clifton Park was among the first municipalities in the Capital Region to announce that residents could make payments beginning on Thursday, December 28. Since then, others, including Troy, Cohoes and Guilderland, have joined in.

“Once we made that decision, there was a great deal of coordination that needed to occur, but we’ll be ready for Thursday,” Barrett said.

Despite the local intrigue, Johnson said to keep in mind that it is still unknown whether the Internal Revenue Service will accept the early payments.

“We know that Gov. Cuomo and other policy makers have sort of said, ‘we’re going to allow it,’ but we don’t know for sure,” he advised. “We don’t know if the IRS will allow it.”

Payments must be postmarked by December 31.

If you think you might be interested in paying early, you should talk to your tax consultant and see if it is the right financial decision for you. Most municipalities accept payments in person at town halls or online with credit card or e-check.