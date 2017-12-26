Safe Ride Stop DWI program enters 33rd year on New Year’s Eve

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and many people in the Capital Region are looking forward to their big plans.

Another thing you should plan for is a safe ride home.

It’s the 33rd year of Albany County’s Safe Ride Stop DWI program which will help get people in the Capital Region home safe this New Year’s Eve.

Sheriff Craig Apple said since the program started, there have been no alcohol related fatalities in Albany County.

This year, the program adds ridesharing to its list of safe transportation options.

New Lyft and Uber users can get a $20 credit by using certain codes and existing Uber users can get two rides for half off with another code.

Additionally, CDTA bus rides will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and you can get a free cab ride thanks to law firm Martin, Harding and Mazzotti.

Sheriff Apple said all of this is in an effort to have another happy and safe New Year’s.

“There’s absolutely no reason. No reason. That anybody in the Capital District, not just in Albany County, needs to think about getting behind the wheel of a car if you’ve had any alcoholic beverages,” Apple said.

He said they make around a dozen DWI arrests in Albany County on a typical New Year’s Eve.

His goal this year is to not find anyone, who driving under the influence.

The following codes can be used for ride services on New Year’s Eve:

Lyft: RIDESAFE518

Uber: UBER ALBANY20

Martin, Harding and Mazzotti: 1800law1010