NY to require animal shelters to check strays for microchips

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state will soon require all animal shelters and rescues to check stray and abandoned animals for microchips.

The measure was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week. It was passed by lawmakers in the 2017 legislative session and will take effect in March.

The new law also requires shelters and rescues to make an effort to notify the animal’s human companion within 24 hours if they successfully identify the person.

Democratic Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal and Republican state Sen. Jim Tedisco sponsored the measure. Rosenthal says it’s intended to address the “heart wrenching” times when pets go missing and ensure more animals are reunited with their human loved ones.