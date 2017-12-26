Gov. Cuomo releases proposals ahead of 2018 State of the State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans on addressing several proposals during the 2018 State of the State Address.

Gov. Cuomo has released 14 proposals over the past several weeks for his State of the State address. One of those proposals includes protecting victims of domestic violence.

Nearly three women are killed every day by domestic violence, and those cases often involve a gun. Cuomo wants anyone who commits a domestic violence crime to have their gun taken away. A judge will also be required to suspend any firearm license until the case is resolved.

New York already has one of the strongest gun control laws in the country but nothing tied to domestic violence.

Another proposal the governor will be speaking on is outlawing sextortion and non-consensual pornography, often called revenge porn.

Seventy-one percent of the victims in sextortion cases are women and under the age of 18. Most of the cases involve someone deceiving a person into sending them compromising picture over social media.

If the legislation is passed, anyone who is convicted will be required to register as a sex offender and could be charged with a felony.

The other big proposal would be to create a more transparent election process, which the governor hopes to do in two ways: (1) All political ads released online will have to specify who paid for the ad to try and cut down on fake news being circulated on social media; and (2) To allow for early voting and same day voting registration to increase voter participation.

The State of the State Address will be given on January 3.