Arrest made in October house fire in Stockport

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Stuyvesant man was arrested on an arson charge for an October fire.

William Travis III, 31, was arrested and charged with Arson in the Third Degree.

On October 1, a home at 290 Route 25 in Stockport was destroyed by fire. The homeowner was there just hours before the fire broke out.

He said he lost everything in the fire.

“Fortunate that I wasn’t here because I never would have gotten out of this,” homeowner Barry Goldstein said at the time.

Travis III was arraigned and sent to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on January 8.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 828-4316.