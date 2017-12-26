Albany man stole Spectrum cable truck on Christmas Day, led police on chase

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 38-year-old Albany man was arrested on Christmas Day for stealing a Spectrum cable truck and leading police on a short pursuit.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on South Lake Avenue near Madison Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, a Spectrum cable television employee told officers that someone had stolen his company’s van which was parked and running unattended.

Approximately 20 minutes after the call, officers observed the van traveling northbound on Delaware Avenue and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the van refused to stop and led officers on a brief chase to South Swan Street near the Empire State Plaza where the driver lost control of the vehicle and came to a stop.

The driver was identified as Antonio Fonseca.

Fonseca was charged with Grand Larceny, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer and Possession of Burglar Tools.

He was also cited for several violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law which included Passing a Red Light and Failing to Stop for a Stop Sign.

Fonseca is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in the Albany City Criminal Court.