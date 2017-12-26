12/26 Pet Connection: Gracie

Meet Gracie, a 4-year-old Schnauzer mix. She is a very active and happy young girl who delivers endless kisses and tail wags.

Gracie’s favorite activity is playing fetch. She will play this endlessly, returning the ball to your hand or at your feet each time.

Gracie walks well on a leash and enjoys riding in the car. Because she often jumps to deliver those kisses, and welcome you home, she tends to get very excited and engage in some puppy biting habits. Her foster has begun managing this behavior, but it will require continued monitoring in her new home. For this reason, we do not recommend placement with very young children.

Gracie gets along with some dogs but will need a meet and greet with any pets in the household. She is spayed and UTD on all her shots.

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (518) 428-2994