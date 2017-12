HALFMOON, NY (NEWS10) – Sheriff Michael Zurlo will be sworn in as Saratoga County’s top law enforcement official on Tuesday. The republican will take the oath of office administered by Family Court Justice Hon. Paul Pelagalli. The ceremony will take place at the Halfmoon Town Hall.

Zurlo won the seat for the second time. He was first elected in 2013 and ran unopposed in November’s general election.

Zurlo will be sworn in along with Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner.