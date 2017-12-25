Capital City Rescue Mission serves Christmas meal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of people didn’t go hungry this Christmas Day. They were are treated to a holiday meal thanks to volunteers at the Capital City Rescue Mission.

“Well the meal is delicious right now,” said Carlos Spottsville. “It is something I don’t have and I do have today and I’m grateful.” For the past 30 years, the Rescue Mission has opened its doors to serve up food and gifts on Christmas. “I always tell them you are the take out angels to the people here because they take the food home to all their friends and family,” said Perry Jones, executive director at the Capital City Mission.

Today alone, the mission served 3,500 meals. It’s a labor of love for the volunteers, “I think that giving of yourself is the best gift you can give.” The Cook Family has been serving lunch for the past 4 years as their Christmas tradition. “Just being together and doing it, Just being together and helping others…people come through the line and they smile,” said the Cook family.

The Shaw family also gave back to the community. “It’s nice to know some people care about them and they’re not alone on Christmas,” said the Shaw family. “Trying to make as much people happy as possible and make people happy once a year and even more if you can.”

Carlos Spottsville agrees. “You know the camaraderie of people. We all share different and similar situations to be here and it just makes me feel good. You know home away from home. It kind of feels like home .”