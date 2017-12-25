Capital City Rescue Mission serves Christmas meal

By Published: Updated:
This Oct. 14, 2016, photo shows some of the food from a Thanksgiving dinner from Martha & Marley Spoon in New York. (AP Photo/Bree Fowler)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of people didn’t go hungry this Christmas Day. They were are treated to a holiday meal thanks to volunteers at the Capital City Rescue Mission.

“Well the meal is delicious right now,” said Carlos Spottsville. “It is something I don’t have and I do have today and I’m grateful.” For the past 30 years, the Rescue Mission has opened its doors to serve up food and gifts on Christmas. “I always tell them you are the take out angels to the people here because they take the food home to all their friends and family,” said Perry Jones, executive director at the Capital City Mission.

Today alone, the mission served 3,500 meals. It’s a labor of love for the volunteers, “I think that giving of yourself is the best gift you can give.” The Cook Family has been serving lunch for the past 4 years as their Christmas tradition. “Just being together and doing it, Just being together and helping others…people come through the line and they smile,” said the Cook family.

The Shaw family also gave back to the community. “It’s nice to know some people care about them and they’re not alone on Christmas,” said the Shaw family. “Trying to make as much people happy as possible and make people happy once a year and even more if you can.”

Carlos Spottsville agrees. “You know the camaraderie of people. We all share different and similar situations to be here and it just makes me feel good. You know home away from home. It kind of feels like home .”

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s