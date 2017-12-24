Mass election officials want voters help in determining primary date

BOSTON (NEWS10) – A conflict with a religious holiday has Massachusetts reaching out to voters for ideas on when to hold next year’s primary.

The 2018 state primary falls on September 18, which happens to be the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. State law requires the primary be moved when in conflicts with a religious holiday. The Secretary of Sate says moving the primary one week earlier to September 11 won’t work because that date is the Jewish new year holiday Rosh Hoshanah.

The Secretary of State is asking voters and candidates for suggestions. Comments can be made in writing or at a January 2nd meeting in Boston.