Last minute Christmas shopping

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s nothing like waiting until the last minute. Dozens of people finished up their Christmas shopping in the nick of time. Most stores in the Capital Region are now closed.

At Crossgates Mall, the clock was ticking as shoppers checked off those last items on their Christmas list. “This was at the last minute, the bottom of the ninth inning, but I got everything that I needed to get,” said Donhue Hunt. He said,”I usually wait last minute. I don’t know why, but as long as it gets done, I’m happy with that.”

Thousands of people rushed to get their shopping done during the final hours at Crossgates Mall. Many making the quick decision to pick up a gift card. And some admitted they could have their purchases a little sooner. “This year I just I procrastinated,” said James Davis. But others love the hustle and bustle and wanted to wait for one reason. “Usually when you wait as late as possible you get the best deals,” said Christi Marsh.

But shopping late comes at a price. Just ask Desiree Ahrens, “”Everything’s like gone. Gone, gone, gone… first come first serve.” Marsh adds, “you can’t go in with specifics, you’ve got to go in with general. You’ve got to know okay I need a couple pairs of jeans, a couple shirts and go with that.”

If you still have some shopping to do, you may be out of luck. Most stores are closed on Christmas Day. But CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aide will be open.