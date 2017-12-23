Woman arrested for stealing puppy from Crossgates Mall

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday at 5:00 a.m. officers from the Guilderland Police Department along with the East Greenbush Police Department arrested a teen for criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

A warrant stems from an investigation that began on October 25th at the Pet Zone location in Crossgates Mall. A West Highland Terrier puppy was stolen.

The teen was scene in a video leaving the Mall and riding on a CDTA bus with the stolen puppy. A day later the puppy was recovered and returned to the Pet Zone.

Saturday morning the suspect was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in Guilderland Town Court next week.

