Texas church shooting survivor hoping for Christmas cards

ATASCOSA, Texas (NEWS10) – A 9 year old survivor of the Sutherland Springs church shooting has a special Christmas request.

Rihanna Tristan survived the November 5th shooting, but she lost her mother and her two sisters.

Her 5 year old brother is still in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds. He’s received thousands of cards and gifts from across the country.

Now Rihanna is asking for some Christmas cards of her own.

Her grandfather says the little girl is still dealing with the trauma of that terrible day.

She doesn’t need toys, she doesn’t need food, clothes, getting a card just thrills her to death.

That’s like hey, you know, we love you and we’re here for you.

One of her comments was, “I guess I don’t count anymore because nobody is sending me any cards.”

You can make Rihanna’s Christmas wish come true by sending her a card.

The address is: 13965 Ladd Road, Atascosa, Texas.