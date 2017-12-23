Rotterdam community supports family losing home after fire

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community is pulling together and giving back to a family that lost their home and everything inside just before Christmas.

A pile of rubble under tarp and a basketball hoop is all that’s left of the family’s home. There’s no more presents under the tree.

A mom and three kids lived there, and lost everything to a fire Friday afternoon.

But now the community is trying to do all they can so the family can still have a Merry Christmas.

“When it’s your family and it’s there, it’s close, it hits even harder,” said Tony Iadicicco, brother and uncle of the fire victims.

That was the case for Iadicicco on Friday afternoon, as he was devastated to see his sister’s home up in flames.

“Seeing my family I think and everything that my sister has worked for, and just seeing the kids’ house everything just kind of fall apart, it was awful,” Iadicicco said.

The home on Westside Avenue was engulfed in flames and it took fire crews a few hours to put them out.

Thankfully, the family made it out safely, but several pets died in the fire; they’re hoping others just ran away and will come back.

“When the kids look at the house they see their pets that are still in there, it adds another level of heartache,” Iadicicco said.

As a family, they are still trying to process what happened.

In the meantime, friends, relatives and the community are showing their support, donating everything from clothes to food, necessities and Christmas presents.

“This is Rotterdam. We all stick together,” said Brian Haas, someone who wanted to help.

Iadicicco is amazed at what everyone’s doing for his family.

When Haas heard about the fire he immediately called his close friend, Marty Capullo to see if Towne Bowling could accept donations for the family. For Capullo, it was an easy, yes.

“Of course I’m okay with it, I would do anything I can for the community and especially in a time of need for somebody,” said Capullo, owner of Towne Bowling.

In just 24 hours, the bowling alley received piles for donations of clothing, food, toiletries and Christmas presents.

“It’s been a revolving door all day, it’s an awesome thing to see,” Haas said.

Iadicicco has been bring loads of the donations to his Dad’s home where his sister and her kids are staying for the time being.

“Sometimes tragedies can create some type of beauty,” Iadicicco said. “I know that they’re going to be a lot stronger and it’s because there are people that are helping.”

A community coming together when their neighbors need it most.

“At any time it’s always an awful experience but I think now it shows what the holiday is, it’s people coming together, our family again coming together and realizing that’s what is supposed to be,” Iadicicco said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you’d like to help the family, you can bring gift cards to Towne Bowling in Rotterdam.