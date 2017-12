ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New Year is bringing in a minimum wage increase and a middle class tax cut in New York State.

It’s all part of Governor Cuomo’s gradual and phased-in increase to $15 an hour.

The size of the increase varies around the state.

For most workplaces in New York City, they’ll go from $11 to $13 an hour.

Come January 1st, 4.4 million middle class New Yorkers will begin seeing a tax cut, with an average savings amount of about $250.