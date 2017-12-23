Last minute holiday travel comes with goals in mind

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We know so many of you are traveling for the holidays. Whether you’re driving out of town to see family or you’re still running around shopping for last minute gifts.

NEWS10 decided to check in to see how people in the Capital Region are holding up as they brave the weather and the crowds.

For one holiday traveler, the cold weather and slick roads are not going to stop her from being home with family for Christmas.

“I’m traveling to Simsbury, Connecticut and I left Syracuse at 5:30 this morning,” said Carol Kametz.

According to Trip Advisor, more than half the people traveling for the holiday will be driving, but a good chunk will also by flying with air travel up two percent this year than last.

“It was busy in Tampa, it doesn’t seem to busy here. Yeah it seems dead here compared to how it was in Tampa. The flight was on time, smooth, no problems,” said a traveler from the Albany area.

With today and tomorrow being the busiest times of the year to travel, the best advice is to leave plenty of time to get to your destination.

But regardless of long travel times, everyone seems to be excited to see family and Santa of course.