ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many of us have holiday traditions and for one local family it’s honoring and helping local veterans.

Air Force veteran, Laurie Vroman and her three children made and handed out Christmas cards and gifts to thank veterans at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center.

Saturday morning, they donated 100 cards and gifts to veterans before also donating supplies to those in need at the Albany City Rescue Mission.