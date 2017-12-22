Rotterdam mom, three kids lose home in fire

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rotterdam home is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon.

The fire began around 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Westside Avenue.

A mom and her three kids were in the home at the time. They all made it out safely; however, several pets died in the fire.

It took firefighters a few hours to put out the blaze. They said winter weather proved to be a challenge.

The woman’s brother said the family is focused on making sure the kids realize how important family is and that people will be coming together to help them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire in Rotterdamn. Looks like it's out now, but I'm told the house is a complete loss. A mom and her 3 kids made it out safely, but just days before Christmas they have lost everything. pic.twitter.com/Mu0VaP7Pgo — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) December 22, 2017