People make the most of snowy weather

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just days before Christmas and snow blanketed many parts of the Capital Region, particularly up north.

Whether it’s travelers, last minute Christmas shoppers, or just people trying to fight back against the elements, the weather on Friday was a challenge.

“When it starts raining and freezing over, it’s going to be a little miserable,” Ann Marie said.

Ann Marie lives in Glens Falls. She’s used to the wintry weather.

“I spend my winter shoveling,” she said.

Winter can be a drag but you’ve got to embrace it.

“I just roll with it, you know,” she said. “It’s just one more season.”

Up the road in Queensbury, Andrew Paolano is on the clock until midnight. He works at the local Target gathering carts no matter the weather.

“When there’s no snow on the ground, you can take six or seven carts at a time,” he said.

On Friday, it was just one or two at a time. But it didn’t bother him at all.

“It’s refreshing,” he said.

And then there’s Mindy Ryzuk.

“Just getting some last minute shopping things done for my mother, ended up getting some last minute shopping done for myself as well,” she said.

But what about the snow? She said not even Mother Nature could slow her down.

“You know when you gotta get the last minute things, you gotta get the last minute things,” she said. “We thrive in this weather.”

Roads became very slick Friday night so use caution when driving.