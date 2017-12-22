Historic decision made in DWI case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A judge made an historic ruling for a man who has committed several DWI felonies over five decades.

After a short recess, the judge sentenced John Gardy to 15 years to life in prison. It’s a rare sentence for DWI, and it’s the first time it’s happened in the Capital Region under the three strikes rule.

“If Mr. Gardy’s sentenced to a period of incarceration, it’s going to be the death penalty,” defense attorney Martin Bonventre said.

Gardy, 72, sat quietly as his defense attorney argued on his behalf. His criminal history spans 50 years with 10 DWI arrests.

Of those, he’s been convicted eight times, and of those eight times, five of them have been spent in state prison.

The latest took place in June 2016 when a witness saw him driving erratically in the Menands area. His attorney said that at the time Gardy was partially disabled, had a sick liver, and was diabetic.

But he’s been declining in health ever since, and his attorney claimed his client wouldn’t be able to get behind the wheel again. On the other hand, the prosecutor argued that Gardy’s medical condition never stopped him from drinking and driving, so it shouldn’t affect him from facing extended prison time.

“He’s been lucky enough that he hasn’t seriously injured or killed someone, but that’s not because of anything that he’s done to prevent that,” prosecutor Mary Tanner-Richter said.

Tanner-Richter was proud the judge decided in favor of the public.

“He’s the poster child for someone who should have this happen to have that many prior DWI convictions and still go out and do it again,” she said. “With all of his medical conditions and issues, this is the only way to keep the community safe.”

If he ever gets out on parole, Gardy will be under lifetime supervision.