ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who got caught with nearly $20,000 worth of heroin in his car was sentenced on Friday.

Hector Gomez, of New York, will spend nine years in state prison. Police pulled the 21-year old over in Bethlehem in April.

They searched the car after Gomez indicated he had smoked marijuana earlier that day, but that was not all they found.

Troopers said he was attempting to smuggle more than 2,000 bags of heroin in a trap door compartment.