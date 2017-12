AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local business gave gifts to children who are often subject to neglect and abuse.

Hills & Markes in Amsterdam filled four large boxes with boys and clothing and sent them over to the New York State Children’s Foundation.

In addition, money donations were collected through the month of December for the foundation. The donations totaled to $310.

Hill & Markes is a 111 year old family-owned wholesale distributor.