Cummings is a 1-3 year old lab mix, male.

Cummings has a wonderful, happy, “eager to please” personality. He LOVES to play with the other dogs – male or female. He will grab a toy and then have all the dogs chase him.

Cummings is a well-socialized and handsome boy who will make a great pet and companion for his new family.

He is at a good age and maturity level to be subjected to obedience training. He already has pretty good “doggie manners”.

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589