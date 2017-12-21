Using ridesharing during the holiday season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time this holiday season, travelers in the Capital Region will be able to use ridesharing to get around.

Ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft have been operating in the Capital Region since the summer.

But in the next few days, drivers expect it to be busier than any other time of the year. As a result, you may see prices going up.

NEWS10 ABC used the Lyft app to call a driver to the station. Her name was Sparkle Logan. She works two other jobs, but she said she started driving Lyft to make extra money.

“It’s a good way to meet new people,” she said.

With the holidays approaching, she plans to drive on Christmas and New Year’s. She also expects prices to go up.

“From, like, three to eight, it’s, like, 20 percent more,” she said.

Walt Grabowski is an Uber driver. After working for General Electric for over 20 years, he was retired, but the allure of ridesharing called out to him.

“You’re meeting people; different people all the time,” he said.

Currently, Lyft is allowed at Albany International Airport, but Uber is only allowed to drop people off – not pick them up. Either way, Grabowski said businesses hasn’t been affected.

“You got everything here,” he said. “You’ve got the airport; you’ve got all the rail station; you’ve got Wolf Road; Crossgates [Mall] is just totally busy.”

How much do drivers actually make? One driver said he’ll get between $100 and $200 in tips in just a few hours on an average night.

A recent report said the average Lyft driver in Albany makes about $35,000 a year.