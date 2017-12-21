NYS investing $2M in Hoosick Falls to help prevent flooding

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Hoosick Falls is receiving help from the state as it continues to recover from severe flooding over the summer.

New York is investing $2 million total. Up to $1 million will be made available to the village to purchase and knock down 13 flood damaged properties. The rest will be used for green infrastructure projects and a “flood plain restoration” project in the impacted area.

“We were there from day one when this happened, and we want to see the village rebuilt and made sustainable for the long run,” New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Some funding will also be used to design a community park within the flood prone area.