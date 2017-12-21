Man arrested for contacting child on Facebook

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rensselaer man is in custody after he’s accused of attempted to have an inappropriate conversation with a 6-year-old child using Facebook.

Officers say they were investigating Justin Walters for three months.

The parents caught the communications early on and then reached out to North Greenbush Police who then contacted State Police for assistance.

Police say there was very limited contact between Walters and the child.

Walters was charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child and attempted dissemination of indecent material to a child.

He’s behind bars for lack of $1,500 cash or $5,000 bond.