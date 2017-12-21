Home Depot assists woman who had Christmas decorations stolen

Related Coverage Christmas decoration stolen from Colonie woman’s porch

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Home Depot is stepping in on Thursday to help a local woman who had her Christmas decorations stolen just days before Christmas.

Norma Tarullo lives on Iris Lane in Colonie.

She says early Monday morning she saw car lights stop outside of her home. When she left later for work, she realized someone had stolen her snowman decoration right off her porch.

So, the Home Depot came to her house Thursday to help replace what was stolen.

They gave her boxes full of new decorations like a new Santa Claus, even some reindeer.