GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crossgates Mall released its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day schedule.

On Sunday, December 24, the mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some restaurant and entertainment venues will remain open later.

On Christmas Day, the movie theater and Dave and Buster’s will be the only locations open.

The mall is also hosting a giveaway for shoppers that lasts through the end of the month. Visit www.ShopCrossgates.com for more.