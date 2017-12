Voyage is a 6-year-old red male (Greyhound) about 75 pounds. He’s been a foster for 2 years.

He needs a special home with a stay at home person and preferably previous Greyhound owner. He is not reliable with other pets .

He is a smart, hard headed boy who is a bull in a China shop; no grace what so ever. Loves his crate, treats and chew toys.

Greyhound Rescue of NY 877-278-2194