Santa’s Magical Express helps families learn to fight bullying

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Santa’s Magical Express is back in town for the sixth year in a row where families can meet Santa and learn to fight against bullying.

Santa’s Magical Express is a 90-minute tour of the Capital Region that gives families a chance to help Santa get back the magic of Christmas from cold-hearted Jack Frost.

All the kids are elves’ in training, and part of the show brings you into the winter wonderland of Santa’s workshop where kids can either mail their wish list or talk to the man about it one on one.

Even though Santa and Mrs. Claus aren’t too “cool” with Jack Frost right now, their quest is to warm his heart with Christmas cheer.

“We have the nicest kids in the Capital Region that come here and when they come and see the show. They get meet some of my friends like Frosty the Snowman, Ebenezer Scrooge, and of course, Jack Frost,” Santa Claus said. “We do hope that Jack will learn to be nicer to people and not be such a bully then maybe we could all have a nice Christmas.”

That’s the bigger idea behind the book, which leads to the 90 minute traveling showcase to teach kids tools to fight bullying, through teamwork and positive reinforcement.

“I think everybody always just needs to be a little bit nicer, especially during the holiday season we want the message to be to sit with the kid at class who may not be spoken to,” Erin Tobin, Author of Santa’s Magical Express, said. “Just to be a little bit nice to your parents and your friends. I think that’s a message we really need to hear right now.”

