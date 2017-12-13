Motorist almost strikes trooper, gets arrested on drug charges

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing was arrested after nearly striking a New York State Police trooper conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 29 last week.

Police say the trooper returned to his car and caught up with the suspect, Tracey Truax, with the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Truax is accused of smoking marijuana and police say she showed signs of impairment during their investigation.

She was arrested and charged with DWAI-Drugs.

Truax is due in court next month.