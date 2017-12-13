Monkey selfies, eclipse, bitcoin, Lauer top Google in 2017

Published:
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, shows a sign outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Lauer. Bitcoin. DACA. Monkey selfies. Jeremy Lin’s hair. Do-it-yourself eclipse glasses. Tom Petty’s death. National anthem protests in the NFL. And “Cash Me Outside.”

These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017. The search terms reflected the United States in upheaval over sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men, reeling from the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump (What is “covfefe,” by the way?), and people around the world searching for information about the latest iPhone and how to make slime.

 

Here are some of the terms Google says had the highest sustained spike in traffic compared to 2016, filtered for spam, repeat queries and adult keywords.

