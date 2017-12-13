Gov. Cuomo to propose plan to remove firearms from domestic abusers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 2018 State of the State address, he plans to announce a proposal on removing firearms from domestic abusers.

The governor’s office says given the inextricable link between domestic violence and lethal gun violence, the legislation will require anyone convicted of a domestic violence crime convictions, including misdemeanors, to have firearms immediately removed.

The legislation would also add measures to keep firearms out of the hands of those who commit domestic violence.

“This year will be remembered as the year of reckoning, when both the tragedy of mass shootings and cultural and institutional harassment of women became impossible to ignore,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Building on the Women’s Equality Agenda, we are continuing our mission for progressive values and women’s rights with this legislation to target the unquestionable relationship between domestic violence and gun violence.”

Current New York law prohibits the possession of firearms for individuals convicted of felony or “serious” offenses. The governor’s office says the proposal would ensure all domestic violence offenders are held to the same standard.

The proposal would also require all judges mandate the surrender of all firearms, handguns and long guns, and suspend any firearm license until the case is resolved.

