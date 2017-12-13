Emergency services busy as cold snap affects Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People are bundling up and trying to stay warm during this cold snap all over the Capital Region. While temperatures continue to drop, emergency medical services are busier than ever.

Blistering temperatures all around the Capital Region and local EMS are watching out for people who find themselves in dangerous conditions

“It’s too much cold today and too windy out.”

With a wind advisory and below freezing temperatures around the Capital Region, everyone is trying to stay safe and warm.

“I have on like two scarves and gloves.”

Lieutenant Dennis Wood from Albany County EMS says this time of year there is an influx of cold weather calls.

“Hunting and ice fishing is very popular in this area so any kind of outdoor emergencies we have that’s usually what we encounter.”

Wood says the elderly are most vulnerable during dangerous winter weather.

“If you have an elderly neighbor check on them. They fall outside we’ve seen it a few times where they’ve been outside for several hours.”

He says not to take chances and remember to dress appropriately.

“The cold emergencies that we encounter out here would be people leaving their homes not prepared. If you’re just running to the store with just a sweatshirt on a day like today that’s not being prepared. You want to dress appropriately for the weather.”