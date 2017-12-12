Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School sheltered-in-place after ‘unattended bag’ found

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School sheltered-in-place after an unattended bag was found Tuesday morning, RCS school official says.

The RCS High School was placed on shelter-in-place around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday after an unattended bag was found. Police were called the district moved students from the high school to the middle school while the High School building was being cleared, following procedure, school officials say.

School officials say they now know who placed the bag.

Students are now back in class.

Officials say the incident took less than an hour and a half.