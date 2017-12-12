Prison escape inmate goes on hunger strike

David Sweat
FILE - This May 21, 2015, file photo released by the New York State Police shows David Sweat. Sweat, the second of two convicted murderers who staged a brazen escape from an upstate maximum-security prison three weeks ago, was shot and captured Sunday, June 28, 2015, two days after his fellow inmate was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement officers, a sheriff said. (New York State Police via AP, File)

ATTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The convicted murderer who garnered national attention after escaping from an upstate NY prison is on a hunger strike.

Last month, David Sweat was moved from Five Points Correctional Facility in Seneca County.

In 2015, Sweat and another inmate Richard Matt escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility. Matt was killed during the three-week manhunt. Sweat was captured near the Canadian border.

According to the New York Times, six days after arriving at his new home, Sweat stopped eating solid food.

Attica officials, concerned about his already slim build, are asking a judge to allow him to be fed through a tube.

