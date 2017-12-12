Prison escape inmate goes on hunger strike

ATTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The convicted murderer who garnered national attention after escaping from an upstate NY prison is on a hunger strike.

Last month, David Sweat was moved from Five Points Correctional Facility in Seneca County.

In 2015, Sweat and another inmate Richard Matt escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility. Matt was killed during the three-week manhunt. Sweat was captured near the Canadian border.

According to the New York Times, six days after arriving at his new home, Sweat stopped eating solid food.

Attica officials, concerned about his already slim build, are asking a judge to allow him to be fed through a tube.