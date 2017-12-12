NY Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb running for governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R,C,I,Ref-Canandaigua) is running for governor.

On Kolb’s campaign website, he says he wants to bring “honest leadership to New York.”

He says he wants to grow the economy by bringing good jobs back to the state, making government work for everyone, cutting taxes to make New York affordable, end political corruption and restore honesty to state government.

“I believe New York’s greatest days are ahead of us and with the right leadership, we can make it happen now. I’m a proud native of the Empire State, a small business owner, a husband, father, and grandfather. And I believe we all deserve better.”

Kolb is the first challenger to announce a run against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.