ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man has been guilty of sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping.

The incident took place inside a residential suite on the UAlbany campus last October.

Police say Franklin Casatelli entered the woman’s room and tried to have sex with her while she was asleep and could not consent.

They also say he unlawfully entered another dorm room prior to the sexual assault.

He faces up to 25 years in prison.