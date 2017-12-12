Local florist celebrating National Poinsettia Day

(NEWS10) – Christmas is less than two weeks away and it’s National Poinsettia Day, two reasons to consider grabbing a plant for your home.

The poinsettia is native to Central America, but the plant also flourished in an area of southern Mexico.

The Aztecs used the plant decorative purposes and also, extracted a purplish dye for use in textiles and cosmetics.

How it came to America

Joel Roberts Poinsett was appointed first United States ambassador to Mexico.

While visiting the “Taxco” area in 1828, he became enchanted by the brilliant red blooms he saw there. He immediately sent some of the plants back to South Carolina, where he began breeding the plants and sending them to friends and botanical gardens.

Robert Buist, a Pennsylvania nurseryman received a flower and brought it to market.

Check out your local greenhouse or florist and fill your home with the beautiful poinsettia.